NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 4 (209½) New York at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State MLB…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|4
|(209½)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|3
|(227½)
|Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|N.Y Yankees
|+160
|Minnesota
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|Texas
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-118
|Houston
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|at N.Y METS
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|Milwaukee
|-130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-136
|Washington
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
|Toronto
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|Baltimore
|+194
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-144
|Boston
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Edmonton
|-125
|at VEGAS
|+104
