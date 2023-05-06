KING CHARLES III CORONATION: FAQ | Events in the DC region | ‘Bloody Camilla’ drinks in Alexandria? | Where to see royal jewels in DC | How to watch
The Associated Press

May 6, 2023, 12:09 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 4 (209½) New York
at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160
Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at KANSAS CITY -174 Oakland +146
Texas -120 at LA ANGELS +102
at SEATTLE -118 Houston +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Miami +152
at N.Y METS -220 Colorado +184
Milwaukee -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
at ARIZONA -136 Washington +116
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -215 Detroit +180
Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago White Sox +110
at ATLANTA -235 Baltimore +194
at PHILADELPHIA -144 Boston +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Edmonton -125 at VEGAS +104

