NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 4 (209½) New York at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160 Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at KANSAS CITY -174 Oakland +146 Texas -120 at LA ANGELS +102 at SEATTLE -118 Houston +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Miami +152 at N.Y METS -220 Colorado +184 Milwaukee -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110 at ARIZONA -136 Washington +116 LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -215 Detroit +180 Toronto -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago White Sox +110 at ATLANTA -235 Baltimore +194 at PHILADELPHIA -144 Boston +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -125 at VEGAS +104

