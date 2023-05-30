Rockies play the Diamondbacks after McMahon’s 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -248, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Ryan McMahon had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Arizona is 31-23 overall and 16-12 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado is 9-17 on the road and 24-31 overall. The Rockies have an 8-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .319 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 4-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 5-5, .298 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

