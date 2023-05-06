Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Miami Marlins (16-17, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-16, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20…

Miami Marlins (16-17, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-16, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-1, 2.83 ERA, .91 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -175, Marlins +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 9-8 at home and 16-16 overall. The Cubs have the top team batting average in the NL at .269.

Miami has a 16-17 record overall and a 6-8 record on the road. The Marlins are 10-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .309 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has six doubles, a triple and two home runs. Cody Bellinger is 11-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .212 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 16-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .250 batting average, 3.43 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.