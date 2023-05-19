AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .311; Dubón, Houston, .309;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .311; Dubón, Houston, .309; E.Duran, Texas, .307; Verdugo, Boston, .305; M.Chapman, Toronto, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .303; Rizzo, New York, .300; Yoshida, Boston, .300.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 38; A.García, Texas, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 48; Devers, Boston, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 32; Naylor, Cleveland, 31; Heim, Texas, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 61; Semien, Texas, 52; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 51; M.Chapman, Toronto, 50; Franco, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13; 7 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 10 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Volpe, New York, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Walls, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.64; Cole, New York, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.05; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.07; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.84; Wells, Baltimore, 2.94; Bassitt, Toronto, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Cole, New York, 68; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 68; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Eovaldi, Texas, 61; Lynn, Chicago, 61; S.Gray, Minnesota, 60; Javier, Houston, 59.

