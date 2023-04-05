XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 6 1 .857 207 153 St. Louis 5 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 6 1 .857 207 153 St. Louis 5 2 .714 163 127 Seattle 5 2 .714 152 122 Vegas 2 5 .286 137 175

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 3 .571 177 137 Arlington 3 4 .429 93 125 San Antonio 2 5 .286 101 114 Orlando 1 6 .143 137 214

Sunday, April 2

St. Louis 24, Houston 15

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

