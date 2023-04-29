Rockies host Arizona Diamondbacks, look to break home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-19, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 8:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout); Rockies: Noah Davis (0-0, .93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Rockies -106; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop their six-game home slide.

Colorado is 8-19 overall and 3-8 at home. The Rockies have a 0-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Arizona has a 7-6 record in road games and a 15-12 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant has three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI while hitting .309 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 14 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and four home runs). Pavin Smith is 9-for-24 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.