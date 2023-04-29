Record crowd for women’s rugby sees England retain 6N title

LONDON (AP) — A record crowd for a women’s rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title and clinch…

LONDON (AP) — A record crowd for a women’s rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title and clinch the Grand Slam on Saturday.

Some 58,498 spectators were at Twickenham for England’s 38-33 win over France.

That smashed the record for the highest attendance for a women’s game — 42,579 set at the 2022 Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand.

It was the England women’s team’s first standalone test at Twickenham, the long-time home of the men’s team.

England led 33-0 at halftime but needed to hold off a French comeback to seal a fifth straight Six Nations title after winning all five games for the Grand Slam.

