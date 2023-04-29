2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Record crowd for women's…

Record crowd for women’s rugby sees England retain 6N title

The Associated Press

April 29, 2023, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A record crowd for a women’s rugby game saw England retain the Six Nations title and clinch the Grand Slam on Saturday.

Some 58,498 spectators were at Twickenham for England’s 38-33 win over France.

That smashed the record for the highest attendance for a women’s game — 42,579 set at the 2022 Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand.

It was the England women’s team’s first standalone test at Twickenham, the long-time home of the men’s team.

England led 33-0 at halftime but needed to hold off a French comeback to seal a fifth straight Six Nations title after winning all five games for the Grand Slam.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up