Masters Tournament Scores

Friday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 Second Round Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67—132…

Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Second Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67—132 Jon Rahm, Spain 65-69—134 Sam Bennett, United States 68-68—136 Viktor Hovland, Norway 65-73—138 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-69—138 Sam Burns, United States 68-71—139 Jason Day, Australia 67-72—139 Jordan Spieth, United States 69-70—139 Cameron Young, United States 67-72—139 Russell Henley, United States 73-67—140 Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-72—140 Phil Mickelson, United States 71-69—140 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-69—140 Justin Rose, England 69-71—140 Gary Woodland, United States 68-72—140 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-71—141 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 74-67—141 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-70—141 Patrick Reed, United States 71-70—141 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-72—142 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71—142 Harris English, United States 71-71—142 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72—142 Tom Kim, South Korea 70-72—142 Xander Schauffele, United States 68-74—142 Adam Scott, Australia 68-74—142 Cameron Smith, Australia 70-72—142 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-71—143 Tony Finau, United States 69-74—143 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71—143 Dustin Johnson, United States 71-72—143 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-75—143 Sepp Straka, Austria 70-73—143 Sahith Theegala, United States 73-70—143 Harold Varner III, United States 72-71—143 Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-73—144 Max Homa, United States 71-73—144 Chris Kirk, United States 70-74—144 Mito Pereira, Chile 74-70—144 Fred Couples, United States 71-74—145 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-69—145 Zach Johnson, United States 75-70—145 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-72—145 Taylor Moore, United States 73-72—145 Seamus Power, Ireland 73-72—145 Talor Gooch, United States 72-74—146 Keith Mitchell, United States 75-71—146 J.T. Poston, United States 74-72—146 Billy Horschel, United States 73-74—147 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-76—147 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-73—147 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-73—147 Scott Stallings, United States 70-77—147 Tiger Woods, United States 74-73—147 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 76-WD

Missed Cut

Bryson DeChambeau, United States 74-74—148 Tom Hoge, United States 74-74—148 Francesco Molinari, Italy 72-76—148 Justin Thomas, United States 70-78—148 Mike Weir, Canada 72-76—148 Ben Carr, United States 75-74—149 Kevin Kisner, United States 72-77—149 Bernhard Langer, Germany 75-74—149 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-77—149 Adrian Meronk, Poland 73-76—149 Cameron Champ, United States 76-74—150 Kazuki Higa, Japan 76-74—150 Min Woo Lee, Australia 75-75—150 Vijay Singh, Fiji 75-75—150 Danny Willett, England 75-75—150 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina 76-75—151 Sergio Garcia, Spain 74-77—151 Brian Harman, United States 77-74—151 Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland 77-74—151 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 77-74—151 Corey Conners, Canada 73-79—152 Harrison Crowe, Australia 75-77—152 Kurt Kitayama, United States 75-77—152 Jason Kokrak, United States 73-79—152 Alex Noren, Sweden 78-75—153 Gordon Sargent, United States 77-76—153 Bubba Watson, United States 77-76—153 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77—154 Adam Svensson, Canada 75-80—155 Larry Mize, United States 79-80—159 Sandy Lyle, Scotland 81-83—164

