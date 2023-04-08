EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Masters Tournament Scores

Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 11:00 AM

Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Second Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67—132
Jon Rahm, Spain 65-69—134
Sam Bennett, United States 68-68—136
Viktor Hovland, Norway 65-73—138
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-69—138
Sam Burns, United States 68-71—139
Jason Day, Australia 67-72—139
Jordan Spieth, United States 69-70—139
Cameron Young, United States 67-72—139
Russell Henley, United States 73-67—140
Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-72—140
Phil Mickelson, United States 71-69—140
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-69—140
Justin Rose, England 69-71—140
Gary Woodland, United States 68-72—140
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-71—141
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 74-67—141
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-70—141
Patrick Reed, United States 71-70—141
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-72—142
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71—142
Harris English, United States 71-71—142
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72—142
Tom Kim, South Korea 70-72—142
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-74—142
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74—142
Cameron Smith, Australia 70-72—142
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-71—143
Tony Finau, United States 69-74—143
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71—143
Dustin Johnson, United States 71-72—143
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-75—143
Sepp Straka, Austria 70-73—143
Sahith Theegala, United States 73-70—143
Harold Varner III, United States 72-71—143
Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-73—144
Max Homa, United States 71-73—144
Chris Kirk, United States 70-74—144
Mito Pereira, Chile 74-70—144
Fred Couples, United States 71-74—145
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-69—145
Zach Johnson, United States 75-70—145
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-72—145
Taylor Moore, United States 73-72—145
Seamus Power, Ireland 73-72—145
Talor Gooch, United States 72-74—146
Keith Mitchell, United States 75-71—146
J.T. Poston, United States 74-72—146
Billy Horschel, United States 73-74—147
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-76—147
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-73—147
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-73—147
Scott Stallings, United States 70-77—147
Tiger Woods, United States 74-73—147
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 76-WD

Missed Cut

Bryson DeChambeau, United States 74-74—148
Tom Hoge, United States 74-74—148
Francesco Molinari, Italy 72-76—148
Justin Thomas, United States 70-78—148
Mike Weir, Canada 72-76—148
Ben Carr, United States 75-74—149
Kevin Kisner, United States 72-77—149
Bernhard Langer, Germany 75-74—149
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-77—149
Adrian Meronk, Poland 73-76—149
Cameron Champ, United States 76-74—150
Kazuki Higa, Japan 76-74—150
Min Woo Lee, Australia 75-75—150
Vijay Singh, Fiji 75-75—150
Danny Willett, England 75-75—150
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina 76-75—151
Sergio Garcia, Spain 74-77—151
Brian Harman, United States 77-74—151
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland 77-74—151
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 77-74—151
Corey Conners, Canada 73-79—152
Harrison Crowe, Australia 75-77—152
Kurt Kitayama, United States 75-77—152
Jason Kokrak, United States 73-79—152
Alex Noren, Sweden 78-75—153
Gordon Sargent, United States 77-76—153
Bubba Watson, United States 77-76—153
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77—154
Adam Svensson, Canada 75-80—155
Larry Mize, United States 79-80—159
Sandy Lyle, Scotland 81-83—164

