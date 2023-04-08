Masters Tournament Scores

Friday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 Second Round Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67—132…
Friday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
Second Round
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|65-67—132
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|65-69—134
|Sam Bennett, United States
|68-68—136
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|65-73—138
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-69—138
|Sam Burns, United States
|68-71—139
|Jason Day, Australia
|67-72—139
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-70—139
|Cameron Young, United States
|67-72—139
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-67—140
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|68-72—140
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|71-69—140
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-69—140
|Justin Rose, England
|69-71—140
|Gary Woodland, United States
|68-72—140
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-71—141
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|74-67—141
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-70—141
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70—141
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-72—142
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-71—142
|Harris English, United States
|71-71—142
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-72—142
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|70-72—142
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-74—142
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-74—142
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|70-72—142
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|72-71—143
|Tony Finau, United States
|69-74—143
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71—143
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|71-72—143
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-75—143
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-73—143
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|73-70—143
|Harold Varner III, United States
|72-71—143
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|71-73—144
|Max Homa, United States
|71-73—144
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-74—144
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|74-70—144
|Fred Couples, United States
|71-74—145
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|76-69—145
|Zach Johnson, United States
|75-70—145
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-72—145
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|73-72—145
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74—146
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|75-71—146
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72—146
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-74—147
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-76—147
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|74-73—147
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-73—147
|Scott Stallings, United States
|70-77—147
|Tiger Woods, United States
|74-73—147
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|76-WD
Missed Cut
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|74-74—148
|Tom Hoge, United States
|74-74—148
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|72-76—148
|Justin Thomas, United States
|70-78—148
|Mike Weir, Canada
|72-76—148
|Ben Carr, United States
|75-74—149
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|72-77—149
|Bernhard Langer, Germany
|75-74—149
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-77—149
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|73-76—149
|Cameron Champ, United States
|76-74—150
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|76-74—150
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|75-75—150
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|75-75—150
|Danny Willett, England
|75-75—150
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina
|76-75—151
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|74-77—151
|Brian Harman, United States
|77-74—151
|Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland
|77-74—151
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|77-74—151
|Corey Conners, Canada
|73-79—152
|Harrison Crowe, Australia
|75-77—152
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|75-77—152
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|73-79—152
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|78-75—153
|Gordon Sargent, United States
|77-76—153
|Bubba Watson, United States
|77-76—153
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|77-77—154
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|75-80—155
|Larry Mize, United States
|79-80—159
|Sandy Lyle, Scotland
|81-83—164
