2006 – Japan def. Cuba, 10-6

2009 – Japan def. South Korea, 5-3, 10 innings

2013 – Dominican Republic def. Puerto Rico, 3-0

2017 – United States def. Puerto Rico, 8-0

2023 – Japan def. United States, 3-2

