Vanderbilt and Michigan meet in NIT

Michigan Wolverines (18-15, 11-9 Big Ten) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (18-15, 11-9 Big Ten) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and Michigan Wolverines square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Commodores have gone 11-7 against SEC opponents, with a 10-7 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 8-2 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Michigan has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jett Howard is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.2 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.