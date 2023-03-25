MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
St. Louis wins 5th straight with 4-0 victory over Salt Lake

The Associated Press

March 25, 2023, 11:59 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — João Klauss scored a pair of goals and Saint. Louis City extended its winning streak to five straight matches to start the season with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Only two other MLS teams claimed 15 points in their first five games, the Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting Kansas City in 2012.

St. Louis had already set the record for the best start for an expansion team when it won its fourth last weekend, surpassing the Seattle Sounders in 2009.

Salt Lake (1-3-0) won its season opener against Vancouver, but then dropped consecutive games against Seattle and Austin.

Nicholas Gioacchini, who St. Louis acquired in the expansion draft from Orlando, scored just two minutes into the second half off Eduard Lowen’s corner kick.

Klauss, a Brazilian, added goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. He has five goals so far this season. Rasmus Alm added the final goal in the 76th minute.

Only three other expansion teams have won at RSL: Toronto (2007), Atlanta (2017) and LAFC (2018).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

