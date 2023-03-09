Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 5:35 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI Temple
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229) Portland
Atlanta 1 (238) at WASHINGTON
at MINNESOTA 5 (OFF) Brooklyn
Cleveland (214) at MIAMI
Denver 12½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at LA LAKERS (224½) Toronto
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -430 Chicago +330
at CALGARY -365 Anaheim +285

