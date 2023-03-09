|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|4½
|Temple
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(229)
|Portland
|Atlanta
|1
|(238)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|Cleveland
|1½
|(214)
|at
|MIAMI
|Denver
|12½
|(OFF)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at LA LAKERS
|1½
|(224½)
|Toronto
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-430
|Chicago
|+330
|at CALGARY
|-365
|Anaheim
|+285
