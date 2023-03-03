All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|29
|10
|2
|1
|61
|161
|108
|Birmingham
|44
|27
|14
|1
|2
|57
|170
|136
|Knoxville
|45
|27
|15
|1
|2
|57
|169
|144
|Huntsville
|42
|26
|14
|1
|1
|54
|148
|121
|Roanoke
|42
|24
|16
|2
|0
|51
|131
|112
|Evansville
|41
|24
|15
|2
|0
|50
|139
|128
|Pensacola
|43
|22
|19
|1
|1
|46
|148
|146
|Fayetteville
|45
|18
|19
|8
|0
|44
|124
|142
|Quad City
|39
|16
|21
|1
|1
|34
|98
|118
|Macon
|39
|8
|29
|2
|0
|18
|102
|171
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola 4, Quad City 1
Birmingham 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 0
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.