All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108 Birmingham 44 27 14 1 2 57 170 136 Knoxville 45 27 15 1 2 57 169 144 Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121 Roanoke 42 24 16 2 0 51 131 112 Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128 Pensacola 43 22 19 1 1 46 148 146 Fayetteville 45 18 19 8 0 44 124 142 Quad City 39 16 21 1 1 34 98 118 Macon 39 8 29 2 0 18 102 171 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Quad City 1

Birmingham 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 0

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

