Radford Highlanders and Campbell Fighting Camels play in Big South Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-13, 12-6 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders face the Campbell Fighting Camels in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South games is 12-6, and their record is 7-7 in non-conference games. Radford has an 8-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Fighting Camels are 8-10 against Big South teams. Campbell has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Ricky Clemons is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.