Oregon hosts Stanford after Jones’ 25-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Oregon Ducks after Spencer Jones scored 25 points in Stanford’s 83-60 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 12-5 in home games. Oregon averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinal are 7-12 in conference play. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Faly Dante is shooting 61.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jones is averaging 13.7 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

