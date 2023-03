NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 South Carolina vs. Mississippi, SEC Semifinal 1 at Greenville, S.C., 4:30 p.m. No.…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Mississippi, SEC Semifinal 1 at Greenville, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 14 Ohio St., Big Ten Semifinal 1 at Minneapolis, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. Tennessee, SEC Semifinal 2 at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa, Big Ten Semifinal 2 at Minneapolis, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Duke, ACC Semifinal 2 at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 UConn vs. Georgetown, Big East Quarterfinal 1 at Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ACC Semifinal 1 at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

No. 11 Villanova vs. DePaul, Big East Quarterfinal 3 at Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 12 Texas at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

No. 16 Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 19 UCLA vs. Washington St., Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

