NC State takes on Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-13, 8-12 ACC) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-8 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-13, 8-12 ACC) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-8 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -3; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC Tournament.

The Wolf Pack are 12-8 against ACC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. NC State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 8-12 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.