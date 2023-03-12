Magical Kenya Open Scores

Sunday
At Muthaiga Golf Club
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
Final Round
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,247
|69-68-63-66—266
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,866
|67-67-68-66—268
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,767
|70-63-71-65—269
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,767
|71-68-64-66—269
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,131
|67-68-69-66—270
|Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,131
|66-68-70-66—270
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,014
|71-65-65-70—271
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,014
|68-65-69-69—271
|Julien Brun, France
|70-68-67-66—271
|Ashley Chesters, England
|68-72-65-66—271
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|70-70-67-65—272
|Craig Howie, Scotland
|68-67-70-67—272
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|69-69-66-68—272
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|70-68-71-63—272
|John Catlin, United States
|64-70-70-69—273
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|71-67-68-67—273
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|66-69-71-67—273
|Pierre Pineau, France
|65-70-71-67—273
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|69-72-67-65—273
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|67-69-69-69—274
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|71-64-73-66—274
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|67-72-68-67—274
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|68-71-69-66—274
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|71-67-73-63—274
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|71-67-69-68—275
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|66-70-74-65—275
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-72-68-66—275
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|69-69-68-69—275
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|67-69-72-67—275
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|69-72-70-65—276
|Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain
|72-68-67-69—276
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|67-71-71-67—276
|Hurly Long, Germany
|67-74-70-65—276
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|70-69-69-68—276
|Marcus Armitage, England
|67-68-76-66—277
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|70-67-73-67—277
|Matthew Jordan, England
|68-68-68-73—277
|Tom Vaillant, France
|68-71-74-64—277
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|69-69-70-69—277
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|67-65-73-73—278
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland
|69-68-72-69—278
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-69-68-71—278
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|72-67-71-68—278
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|69-72-69-68—278
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|67-73-69-69—278
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|72-69-70-67—278
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|70-69-69-71—279
|Joshua Lee, United States
|71-68-73-67—279
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|71-66-72-70—279
|Velten Meyer, Germany
|71-69-66-73—279
|Adrien Saddier, France
|69-72-69-69—279
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|66-67-74-73—280
|Daniel Brown, England
|70-69-72-69—280
|Dylan Mostert, South Africa
|64-72-72-72—280
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|69-70-71-71—281
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain
|70-70-71-70—281
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|71-69-72-69—281
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|71-69-69-72—281
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|70-69-71-71—281
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|71-68-72-71—282
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|69-72-70-71—282
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|68-73-74-67—282
|Javier Sainz, Spain
|69-72-75-66—282
|Toby Tree, England
|69-71-71-71—282
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|70-71-73-69—283
|Manu Gandas, India
|70-71-70-72—283
|Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya
|68-71-71-73—283
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|71-69-74-69—283
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|68-72-71-72—283
|Max Schmitt, Germany
|68-73-70-72—283
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|70-71-68-74—283
|Christopher Mivis, Belgium
|71-67-74-72—284
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|69-71-75-70—285
|Todd Clements, England
|70-70-71-75—286
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|70-71-74-72—287
|James Morrison, England
|69-71-75-72—287
|Gary Stal, France
|69-68-76-75—288
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|65-71-76-77—289
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa
|69-72-69-WD
