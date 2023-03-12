Live Radio
Magical Kenya Open Scores

Magical Kenya Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 12, 2023, 10:26 AM

Sunday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

Final Round

Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,247 69-68-63-66—266
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,866 67-67-68-66—268
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,767 70-63-71-65—269
Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,767 71-68-64-66—269
Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,131 67-68-69-66—270
Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,131 66-68-70-66—270
Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,014 71-65-65-70—271
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,014 68-65-69-69—271
Julien Brun, France 70-68-67-66—271
Ashley Chesters, England 68-72-65-66—271
Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-70-67-65—272
Craig Howie, Scotland 68-67-70-67—272
JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-69-66-68—272
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 70-68-71-63—272
John Catlin, United States 64-70-70-69—273
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 71-67-68-67—273
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-69-71-67—273
Pierre Pineau, France 65-70-71-67—273
Johannes Veerman, United States 69-72-67-65—273
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 67-69-69-69—274
Calum Hill, Scotland 71-64-73-66—274
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-72-68-67—274
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 68-71-69-66—274
Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-67-73-63—274
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-67-69-68—275
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 66-70-74-65—275
Romain Langasque, France 69-72-68-66—275
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 69-69-68-69—275
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-72-67—275
Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72-70-65—276
Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain 72-68-67-69—276
Bryce Easton, South Africa 67-71-71-67—276
Hurly Long, Germany 67-74-70-65—276
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-69-69-68—276
Marcus Armitage, England 67-68-76-66—277
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-67-73-67—277
Matthew Jordan, England 68-68-68-73—277
Tom Vaillant, France 68-71-74-64—277
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-70-69—277
Nacho Elvira, Spain 67-65-73-73—278
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 69-68-72-69—278
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-69-68-71—278
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-67-71-68—278
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 69-72-69-68—278
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 67-73-69-69—278
Justin Walters, South Africa 72-69-70-67—278
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-69-69-71—279
Joshua Lee, United States 71-68-73-67—279
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 71-66-72-70—279
Velten Meyer, Germany 71-69-66-73—279
Adrien Saddier, France 69-72-69-69—279
Nick Bachem, Germany 66-67-74-73—280
Daniel Brown, England 70-69-72-69—280
Dylan Mostert, South Africa 64-72-72-72—280
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-70-71-71—281
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 70-70-71-70—281
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 71-69-72-69—281
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69-69-72—281
Connor Syme, Scotland 70-69-71-71—281
Matthew Baldwin, England 71-68-72-71—282
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 69-72-70-71—282
Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-73-74-67—282
Javier Sainz, Spain 69-72-75-66—282
Toby Tree, England 69-71-71-71—282
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 70-71-73-69—283
Manu Gandas, India 70-71-70-72—283
Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya 68-71-71-73—283
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 71-69-74-69—283
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 68-72-71-72—283
Max Schmitt, Germany 68-73-70-72—283
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 70-71-68-74—283
Christopher Mivis, Belgium 71-67-74-72—284
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 69-71-75-70—285
Todd Clements, England 70-70-71-75—286
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 70-71-74-72—287
James Morrison, England 69-71-75-72—287
Gary Stal, France 69-68-76-75—288
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71-76-77—289
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 69-72-69-WD

