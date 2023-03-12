Magical Kenya Open Scores

Sunday At Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71 Final Round Jorge Campillo, Spain (460),…

Sunday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

Final Round

Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,247 69-68-63-66—266 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,866 67-67-68-66—268 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,767 70-63-71-65—269 Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,767 71-68-64-66—269 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,131 67-68-69-66—270 Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,131 66-68-70-66—270 Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,014 71-65-65-70—271 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,014 68-65-69-69—271 Julien Brun, France 70-68-67-66—271 Ashley Chesters, England 68-72-65-66—271 Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-70-67-65—272 Craig Howie, Scotland 68-67-70-67—272 JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-69-66-68—272 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 70-68-71-63—272 John Catlin, United States 64-70-70-69—273 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 71-67-68-67—273 Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-69-71-67—273 Pierre Pineau, France 65-70-71-67—273 Johannes Veerman, United States 69-72-67-65—273 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 67-69-69-69—274 Calum Hill, Scotland 71-64-73-66—274 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 67-72-68-67—274 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 68-71-69-66—274 Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-67-73-63—274 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 71-67-69-68—275 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 66-70-74-65—275 Romain Langasque, France 69-72-68-66—275 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 69-69-68-69—275 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-72-67—275 Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-72-70-65—276 Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain 72-68-67-69—276 Bryce Easton, South Africa 67-71-71-67—276 Hurly Long, Germany 67-74-70-65—276 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-69-69-68—276 Marcus Armitage, England 67-68-76-66—277 Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-67-73-67—277 Matthew Jordan, England 68-68-68-73—277 Tom Vaillant, France 68-71-74-64—277 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-70-69—277 Nacho Elvira, Spain 67-65-73-73—278 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 69-68-72-69—278 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-69-68-71—278 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 72-67-71-68—278 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 69-72-69-68—278 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 67-73-69-69—278 Justin Walters, South Africa 72-69-70-67—278 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-69-69-71—279 Joshua Lee, United States 71-68-73-67—279 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 71-66-72-70—279 Velten Meyer, Germany 71-69-66-73—279 Adrien Saddier, France 69-72-69-69—279 Nick Bachem, Germany 66-67-74-73—280 Daniel Brown, England 70-69-72-69—280 Dylan Mostert, South Africa 64-72-72-72—280 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-70-71-71—281 Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 70-70-71-70—281 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 71-69-72-69—281 Renato Paratore, Italy 71-69-69-72—281 Connor Syme, Scotland 70-69-71-71—281 Matthew Baldwin, England 71-68-72-71—282 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 69-72-70-71—282 Francesco Laporta, Italy 68-73-74-67—282 Javier Sainz, Spain 69-72-75-66—282 Toby Tree, England 69-71-71-71—282 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 70-71-73-69—283 Manu Gandas, India 70-71-70-72—283 Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya 68-71-71-73—283 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 71-69-74-69—283 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 68-72-71-72—283 Max Schmitt, Germany 68-73-70-72—283 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 70-71-68-74—283 Christopher Mivis, Belgium 71-67-74-72—284 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 69-71-75-70—285 Todd Clements, England 70-70-71-75—286 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 70-71-74-72—287 James Morrison, England 69-71-75-72—287 Gary Stal, France 69-68-76-75—288 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-71-76-77—289 Tristen Strydom, South Africa 69-72-69-WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.