Kent State plays Northern Illinois in MAC Tournament

Northern Illinois Huskies (13-18, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (25-6, 15-3 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (13-18, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (25-6, 15-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -12; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes and Northern Illinois Huskies play in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes are 15-3 against MAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Kent State is the top team in the MAC in team defense, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Huskies are 9-9 in MAC play. Northern Illinois allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Kent State.

David Coit is averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

