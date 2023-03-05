IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday At Streets of St. Petersburg St.Petersburg, Fla. Lap length: 1.8 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Marcus Ericsson,…

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

4. (12) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

5. (22) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

6. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (10) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

8. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

9. (11) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

10. (16) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

11. (13) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

12. (21) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

13. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

14. (26) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

15. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 97, Running.

16. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 96, Did not finish.

17. (14) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

18. (1) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 71, Did not finish.

19. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 51, Did not finish.

20. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 49, Did not finish.

21. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 41, Did not finish.

22. (19) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 41, Did not finish.

23. (15) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

24. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

25. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

26. (25) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

27. (27) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 53.467 mph.

Time of Race: 02:05:30.7907.

Margin of Victory: 2.4113 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-31, McLaughlin 32-34, Dixon 35-37, McLaughlin 38-71, Malukas 72-73, O’Ward 74-96, Ericsson 97.

Points: Ericsson 51, O’Ward 41, Dixon 36, Rossi 32, Ilott 30, Rahal 28, Power 26, Palou 24, Lundgaard 22, Malukas 21.

