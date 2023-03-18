MARCH MADNESS: Frese faces alma mater | Millions of brackets busted | Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Hoag Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 18, 2023, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

Second Round

Bernhard Langer 64-66—130
Doug Barron 65-66—131
Miguel Angel Jimenez 64-67—131
Fred Couples 66-66—132
Brian Gay 67-65—132
Chris DiMarco 64-69—133
K.J. Choi 69-65—134
Darren Clarke 66-68—134
Thongchai Jaidee 67-67—134
Rob Labritz 66-68—134
Harry Rudolph 69-65—134
Steve Stricker 66-68—134
Mike Weir 65-69—134
Marco Dawson 68-67—135
Ernie Els 70-65—135
John Huston 67-68—135
Timothy O’Neal 68-67—135
Rod Pampling 67-68—135
Dicky Pride 68-67—135
Kevin Sutherland 66-69—135
Stuart Appleby 69-67—136
Shane Bertsch 68-68—136
David Duval 67-69—136
Paul Goydos 69-67—136
Robert Karlsson 68-68—136
Jeff Maggert 71-65—136
Billy Andrade 69-68—137
Woody Austin 69-68—137
Jim Furyk 66-71—137
Richard Green 69-68—137
Padraig Harrington 69-68—137
Rocco Mediate 69-68—137
Corey Pavin 68-69—137
Brett Quigley 70-67—137
Robert Allenby 70-68—138
Steve Flesch 71-67—138
Retief Goosen 69-69—138
Scott McCarron 71-67—138
Tom Pernice 69-69—138
Tim Petrovic 68-70—138
David Toms 68-70—138
Scott Verplank 66-72—138
Notah Begay 69-70—139
Paul Broadhurst 67-72—139
Alex Cejka 69-70—139
Mark O’Meara 69-70—139
Jose Maria Olazabal 70-69—139
Vijay Singh 67-72—139
Y.E. Yang 70-69—139
Olin Browne 72-68—140
Joe Durant 69-71—140
Mark Hensby 71-69—140
Lee Janzen 71-69—140
Justin Leonard 71-69—140
Colin Montgomerie 71-69—140
Jeff Sluman 69-71—140
Kirk Triplett 69-71—140
Michael Allen 71-70—141
Stephen Ames 69-72—141
Ken Duke 69-72—141
David McKenzie 72-69—141
Gene Sauers 71-70—141
John Senden 69-72—141
Wes Short 70-71—141
Mario Tiziani 74-67—141
Bob Estes 74-68—142
Jay Haas 71-71—142
Davis Love III 69-73—142
Billy Mayfair 70-72—142
Scott Parel 72-70—142
Sandy Lyle 74-69—143
John Daly 72-72—144
Tim Herron 71-73—144
Fred Funk 73-72—145
Tom Lehman 75-70—145
Scott Petersen 74-74—148
Brian Cooper 77-74—151
John Cook 76-76—152

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up