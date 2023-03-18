Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At Newport Beach CC Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71 Second Round Bernhard Langer 64-66—130…

Saturday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71

Second Round

Bernhard Langer 64-66—130 Doug Barron 65-66—131 Miguel Angel Jimenez 64-67—131 Fred Couples 66-66—132 Brian Gay 67-65—132 Chris DiMarco 64-69—133 K.J. Choi 69-65—134 Darren Clarke 66-68—134 Thongchai Jaidee 67-67—134 Rob Labritz 66-68—134 Harry Rudolph 69-65—134 Steve Stricker 66-68—134 Mike Weir 65-69—134 Marco Dawson 68-67—135 Ernie Els 70-65—135 John Huston 67-68—135 Timothy O’Neal 68-67—135 Rod Pampling 67-68—135 Dicky Pride 68-67—135 Kevin Sutherland 66-69—135 Stuart Appleby 69-67—136 Shane Bertsch 68-68—136 David Duval 67-69—136 Paul Goydos 69-67—136 Robert Karlsson 68-68—136 Jeff Maggert 71-65—136 Billy Andrade 69-68—137 Woody Austin 69-68—137 Jim Furyk 66-71—137 Richard Green 69-68—137 Padraig Harrington 69-68—137 Rocco Mediate 69-68—137 Corey Pavin 68-69—137 Brett Quigley 70-67—137 Robert Allenby 70-68—138 Steve Flesch 71-67—138 Retief Goosen 69-69—138 Scott McCarron 71-67—138 Tom Pernice 69-69—138 Tim Petrovic 68-70—138 David Toms 68-70—138 Scott Verplank 66-72—138 Notah Begay 69-70—139 Paul Broadhurst 67-72—139 Alex Cejka 69-70—139 Mark O’Meara 69-70—139 Jose Maria Olazabal 70-69—139 Vijay Singh 67-72—139 Y.E. Yang 70-69—139 Olin Browne 72-68—140 Joe Durant 69-71—140 Mark Hensby 71-69—140 Lee Janzen 71-69—140 Justin Leonard 71-69—140 Colin Montgomerie 71-69—140 Jeff Sluman 69-71—140 Kirk Triplett 69-71—140 Michael Allen 71-70—141 Stephen Ames 69-72—141 Ken Duke 69-72—141 David McKenzie 72-69—141 Gene Sauers 71-70—141 John Senden 69-72—141 Wes Short 70-71—141 Mario Tiziani 74-67—141 Bob Estes 74-68—142 Jay Haas 71-71—142 Davis Love III 69-73—142 Billy Mayfair 70-72—142 Scott Parel 72-70—142 Sandy Lyle 74-69—143 John Daly 72-72—144 Tim Herron 71-73—144 Fred Funk 73-72—145 Tom Lehman 75-70—145 Scott Petersen 74-74—148 Brian Cooper 77-74—151 John Cook 76-76—152

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.