Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71
Second Round
|Bernhard Langer
|64-66—130
|Doug Barron
|65-66—131
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|64-67—131
|Fred Couples
|66-66—132
|Brian Gay
|67-65—132
|Chris DiMarco
|64-69—133
|K.J. Choi
|69-65—134
|Darren Clarke
|66-68—134
|Thongchai Jaidee
|67-67—134
|Rob Labritz
|66-68—134
|Harry Rudolph
|69-65—134
|Steve Stricker
|66-68—134
|Mike Weir
|65-69—134
|Marco Dawson
|68-67—135
|Ernie Els
|70-65—135
|John Huston
|67-68—135
|Timothy O’Neal
|68-67—135
|Rod Pampling
|67-68—135
|Dicky Pride
|68-67—135
|Kevin Sutherland
|66-69—135
|Stuart Appleby
|69-67—136
|Shane Bertsch
|68-68—136
|David Duval
|67-69—136
|Paul Goydos
|69-67—136
|Robert Karlsson
|68-68—136
|Jeff Maggert
|71-65—136
|Billy Andrade
|69-68—137
|Woody Austin
|69-68—137
|Jim Furyk
|66-71—137
|Richard Green
|69-68—137
|Padraig Harrington
|69-68—137
|Rocco Mediate
|69-68—137
|Corey Pavin
|68-69—137
|Brett Quigley
|70-67—137
|Robert Allenby
|70-68—138
|Steve Flesch
|71-67—138
|Retief Goosen
|69-69—138
|Scott McCarron
|71-67—138
|Tom Pernice
|69-69—138
|Tim Petrovic
|68-70—138
|David Toms
|68-70—138
|Scott Verplank
|66-72—138
|Notah Begay
|69-70—139
|Paul Broadhurst
|67-72—139
|Alex Cejka
|69-70—139
|Mark O’Meara
|69-70—139
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|70-69—139
|Vijay Singh
|67-72—139
|Y.E. Yang
|70-69—139
|Olin Browne
|72-68—140
|Joe Durant
|69-71—140
|Mark Hensby
|71-69—140
|Lee Janzen
|71-69—140
|Justin Leonard
|71-69—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-69—140
|Jeff Sluman
|69-71—140
|Kirk Triplett
|69-71—140
|Michael Allen
|71-70—141
|Stephen Ames
|69-72—141
|Ken Duke
|69-72—141
|David McKenzie
|72-69—141
|Gene Sauers
|71-70—141
|John Senden
|69-72—141
|Wes Short
|70-71—141
|Mario Tiziani
|74-67—141
|Bob Estes
|74-68—142
|Jay Haas
|71-71—142
|Davis Love III
|69-73—142
|Billy Mayfair
|70-72—142
|Scott Parel
|72-70—142
|Sandy Lyle
|74-69—143
|John Daly
|72-72—144
|Tim Herron
|71-73—144
|Fred Funk
|73-72—145
|Tom Lehman
|75-70—145
|Scott Petersen
|74-74—148
|Brian Cooper
|77-74—151
|John Cook
|76-76—152
