EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|64
|43
|19
|2
|0
|88
|241
|195
|Reading
|63
|37
|22
|4
|0
|78
|228
|184
|Maine
|63
|36
|24
|2
|1
|75
|227
|183
|Worcester
|65
|32
|30
|3
|0
|67
|205
|215
|Adirondack
|63
|27
|26
|8
|2
|64
|206
|213
|Trois-Rivieres
|63
|24
|36
|3
|0
|51
|187
|238
|Norfolk
|64
|18
|41
|2
|3
|41
|176
|279
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|63
|37
|21
|4
|1
|79
|224
|177
|Jacksonville
|62
|37
|21
|3
|1
|78
|200
|181
|Greenville
|63
|35
|20
|7
|1
|78
|208
|192
|Florida
|62
|34
|20
|4
|4
|76
|202
|182
|Atlanta
|64
|32
|25
|6
|1
|71
|203
|217
|Orlando
|65
|30
|27
|7
|1
|68
|206
|232
|Savannah
|63
|23
|30
|9
|1
|56
|178
|220
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|64
|43
|12
|6
|3
|95
|242
|180
|Toledo
|65
|42
|16
|4
|3
|91
|233
|155
|Indy
|64
|38
|22
|4
|0
|80
|220
|186
|Fort Wayne
|63
|32
|24
|4
|3
|71
|241
|241
|Wheeling
|64
|26
|33
|5
|0
|57
|199
|216
|Kalamazoo
|63
|25
|34
|4
|0
|54
|148
|195
|Iowa
|64
|17
|33
|13
|1
|48
|163
|233
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|63
|51
|9
|2
|1
|105
|261
|136
|Kansas City
|63
|29
|26
|6
|2
|66
|197
|204
|Wichita
|64
|30
|28
|6
|0
|66
|199
|203
|Allen
|62
|30
|30
|1
|1
|62
|221
|234
|Rapid City
|63
|30
|32
|1
|0
|61
|214
|239
|Utah
|63
|29
|31
|3
|0
|61
|191
|236
|Tulsa
|62
|20
|34
|7
|1
|48
|183
|237
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Maine 2, South Carolina 1
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 5, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 2
Cincinnati 6, Utah 3
Greenville 5, Toledo 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
