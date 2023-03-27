All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2 0 88 241 195 Reading 63 37 22 4 0 78 228 184 Maine 63 36 24 2 1 75 227 183 Worcester 65 32 30 3 0 67 205 215 Adirondack 63 27 26 8 2 64 206 213 Trois-Rivieres 63 24 36 3 0 51 187 238 Norfolk 64 18 41 2 3 41 176 279

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 63 37 21 4 1 79 224 177 Jacksonville 62 37 21 3 1 78 200 181 Greenville 63 35 20 7 1 78 208 192 Florida 62 34 20 4 4 76 202 182 Atlanta 64 32 25 6 1 71 203 217 Orlando 65 30 27 7 1 68 206 232 Savannah 63 23 30 9 1 56 178 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 64 43 12 6 3 95 242 180 Toledo 65 42 16 4 3 91 233 155 Indy 64 38 22 4 0 80 220 186 Fort Wayne 63 32 24 4 3 71 241 241 Wheeling 64 26 33 5 0 57 199 216 Kalamazoo 63 25 34 4 0 54 148 195 Iowa 64 17 33 13 1 48 163 233

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 63 51 9 2 1 105 261 136 Kansas City 63 29 26 6 2 66 197 204 Wichita 64 30 28 6 0 66 199 203 Allen 62 30 30 1 1 62 221 234 Rapid City 63 30 32 1 0 61 214 239 Utah 63 29 31 3 0 61 191 236 Tulsa 62 20 34 7 1 48 183 237

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Maine 2, South Carolina 1

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 2

Cincinnati 6, Utah 3

Greenville 5, Toledo 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

