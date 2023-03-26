All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2 0 88 241 195 Reading 63 37 22 4 0 78 228 184 Maine 62 35 24 2 1 73 225 182 Worcester 65 32 30 3 0 67 205 215 Adirondack 63 27 26 8 2 64 206 213 Trois-Rivieres 63 24 36 3 0 51 187 238 Norfolk 64 18 41 2 3 41 176 279

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 62 37 20 4 1 79 223 175 Jacksonville 62 37 21 3 1 78 200 181 Florida 62 34 20 4 4 76 202 182 Greenville 62 34 20 7 1 76 203 188 Atlanta 64 32 25 6 1 71 203 217 Orlando 65 30 27 7 1 68 206 232 Savannah 63 23 30 9 1 56 178 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 63 42 12 6 3 93 236 177 Toledo 64 42 16 4 2 90 229 150 Indy 64 38 22 4 0 80 220 186 Fort Wayne 62 31 24 4 3 69 237 238 Wheeling 64 26 33 5 0 57 199 216 Kalamazoo 63 25 34 4 0 54 148 195 Iowa 64 17 33 13 1 48 163 233

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 63 51 9 2 1 105 261 136 Wichita 64 30 28 6 0 66 199 203 Kansas City 62 28 26 6 2 64 193 202 Allen 62 30 30 1 1 62 221 234 Rapid City 62 30 31 1 0 61 211 235 Utah 62 29 30 3 0 61 188 230 Tulsa 61 20 33 7 1 48 181 233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 7, Maine 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Newfoundland 3, Florida 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 5

Toledo 5, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Allen 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Wichita 4, Iowa 2

Sunday’s Games

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 5, Wheeling 3

Maine at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Greenville at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

