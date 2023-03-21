Eastern Kentucky squares off against Southern Utah in CBI Tournament matchup

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12, 12-6 WAC) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13, 12-6 ASUN) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12, 12-6 WAC) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13, 12-6 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Colonels have gone 12-6 against ASUN teams, with a 10-7 record in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 15.1 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

The Thunderbirds are 12-6 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is second in the WAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Tevian Jones is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

