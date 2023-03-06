Champions League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 14 AC Milan (Italy) 1, Tottenham (England)…

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 14 AC Milan (Italy) 1, Tottenham (England) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1 Wednesday, Feb. 15 Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Benfica (Portugal) 2 Dortmund (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 0 Tuesday, Feb. 21 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2 Liverpool (England) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 5 Wednesday, Feb. 22 Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Porto (Portugal) 0 Leipzig (Germany) 1, Manchester City (England) 1 Second leg Tuesday, March 7 Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 3 p.m. Chelsea (England) vs. Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m. Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m. All Times EDT Tuesday, March 14 Manchester City (England) vs Leipzig (Germany), 4 p.m. Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 4 p.m. Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 4 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.