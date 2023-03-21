Batherson, Ferguson lead Senators to 2-1 win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal from in front with 2:09 left in regulation, Dylan Ferguson stopped…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal from in front with 2:09 left in regulation, Dylan Ferguson stopped 48 shots in his first NHL game in more than five years, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night.

Thomas Chabot also scored to help the Senators snap a five-game skid.

Rickard Rakell spoiled Ferguson’s shutout bid with 5:21 to play, before a hooking penalty by Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel put the Senators on the man-advantage. Batherson then took advantage with his 21st goal of the season.

Tristan Jarry had 19 saves for Pittsburgh, which fell one point behind Florida for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after the Panthers beat Detroit.

OILERS 5, SHARKS 4, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Darnell Nurse scored at 4:45 of overtime to give Edmonton its their fourth straight win.

Mattias Ekholm had two goals, Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored to help the Oilers win for the sixth time in seven games. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, and Jack Campbell had 28 saves.

Erik Karlsson scored twice, Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist, and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Sharks, who lost their seventh straight (0-4-3) and fell to 2-11-4 in their last 17 games. James Reimer had a season-high 46 saves.

With the clock winding down in the extra period, Nurse got a long pass from Yamamoto along the right side, skated in on Reimer on a breakaway and beat him through the five-hole for his eighth of the season.

The game featured four goals reversed after video reviews — three for San Jose.

PANTHERS 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Aleksander Barkov set the franchise record for most career points, Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, and the Florida beat Detroit for the ninth consecutive time.

Barkov recorded a second-period assist, giving him 614 points, breaking a tie with Jonathan Huberdeau for the Panthers’ team record. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, giving him 14 points over the last five games. Eric Staal and Gustav Forsling also scored as Florida improved to 6-0-1 over its seven games. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots.

The Panthers moved one point ahead of Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Ville Husso had 20 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, BLACKHAWKS 0

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Denis Malgin had two goals and an assist to lift Colorado to its sixth straight win.

Mikko Rantanen got his 47th goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Kurtis MacDermid also scored.

Georgiev’s fifth shutout of the season and No. 13 of his career lifted Colorado (41-22-6) into a tie with idle Minnesota for second place in the Central Division with 88 points, one behind Dallas. The Avalanche have played one fewer game than the Wild and Stars.

Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots for Chicago, which has dropped two straight.

KINGS 8, FLAMES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored in Los Angeles’ four-goal first period, Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist, and the Kings cruised into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division.

Carl Grundstrom had two goals and Gabriel Vilardi and Mikey Anderson also scored for the Kings, who pulled even with Vegas atop the division by extending its points streak to 10 games (8-0-2).

Pheonix Copley made 15 saves for Los Angeles, while captain Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari had two assists apiece.

Tyler Toffoli scored against his former team and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for the Flames, who have lost four of six to hurt their playoff hopes. Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots and gave up six goals through two periods of his 10th consecutive start. Dan Vladar mopped up in the third.

Calgary couldn’t catch up after allowing four goals in a first period for the first time since November 2017. Coach Darryl Sutter’s teams hadn’t allowed four goals in a first period since October 2014, when he was still behind the Kings’ bench.

