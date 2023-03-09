Ball State Cardinals take on the Ohio Bobcats in MAC Tournament

Ohio Bobcats (18-13, 10-8 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (20-11, 11-7 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (18-13, 10-8 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (20-11, 11-7 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals play in the MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 11-7 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Ball State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Bobcats are 10-8 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Hunter is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

