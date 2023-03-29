AUTO RACING: Short track ahead; Open wheel is fun

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Toyota Owners 400 Site: Richmond, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota Owners 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting 13th.

Last race: Tyler Reddick grabbed the lead on the third overtime restart at Circuit of the Americas and earned his first victory of the season and fourth overall.

Fast facts: Kyle Busch was second, followed by Alex Bowman, defending race winner Ross Chastain and William Byron. … Reddick gave Toyota its first victory of the season. … Chastain leads the points, followed by Busch, whose four top 10 finishes share the lead with Christopher Bell. Defending series champion Joey Logano is third, followed by retiring Kevin Harvick.

Next race: April 9, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Toyota Care 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 8:05 a.m., practice, 8:35 a.m., and race, 1 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Last year: Ty Gibbs won after starting from the pole.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting on the pole.

Fast facts: Allmendinger’s victory was his 11th on a road course and 16th overall. … Allmendinger led the first 14 laps and the last 14 and beat William Byron and Gibbs. … Austin Hill, winner of three of the first five races, remains ahead in points by 15 over Riley Herbst, who is winless.

Next race:

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

SpeedyCash.Com 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., practice, 11:05 a.m., and race, 4 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Zane Smith won after starting second.

Last race: Smith held off Kyle Busch to win his second straight race.

Fast facts: Smith’s victory made Front Row Motorsports three for three at the Circuit of the Americas. … Busch finished second, followed by Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain.

Next race: April 8, Bristol, Tennessee.

FORMULA ONE

Australian Grand Prix

Site: Melbourne, Australia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m. and practice, 1 a.m.; Sunday. race, 1 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Albert Park Circuit.

Race distance: 58 laps, 190.2 miles.

Last year: Charles Leclerc won after starting from the pole.

Last race: Sergio Perez made it 2 for 2 for Red Bull to start the season, beating teammate Max Verstappen, who surged from 15th to 2nd.

Next race: April 30, Azerbaijan.

INDYCAR

PPG 375

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 12:15 p.m.; practice, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:10 p.m. (ABC).

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: April 2, Pomona, California.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 31, April 1, Mesquite, Texas.

