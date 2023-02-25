XFL Glance

All Times EST North Division W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 2 0 1.000 38 33 DC 1 0…

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA St. Louis 2 0 1.000 38 33 DC 1 0 1.000 22 18 Vegas 0 1 .000 20 22 Seattle 0 2 .000 36 42

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Arlington 1 0 1.000 22 20 Houston 1 0 1.000 33 12 Orlando 0 1 .000 12 33 San Antonio 0 1 .000 15 18

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 20, Seattle 18

Saturday’s Games

DC 18, Vegas 6

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

