UT Martin faces Little Rock following Sears’ 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (8-18, 4-9 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (15-11, 7-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Jordan Sears scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 77-75 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks are 12-1 on their home court. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 35.8 points in the paint led by Chris Nix averaging 6.0.

The Trojans are 4-9 against conference opponents. Little Rock has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 14.1 points for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Jordan Jefferson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Myron Gardner is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

