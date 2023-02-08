UNLV visits Wyoming following Maldonado’s 34-point performance

UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the UNLV Rebels after Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points in Wyoming’s 84-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 6-5 at home. Wyoming is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rebels are 4-7 in MWC play. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 17.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

