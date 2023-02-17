UAPB visits Prairie View A&M after Greene’s 31-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Chris Greene scored 31 points in UAPB’s 75-72 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 5-10 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Lions are 6-7 in SWAC play. UAPB is seventh in the SWAC scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Greene is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 11 points. Shaun Doss is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

