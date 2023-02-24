Tillmon leads Florida A&M against Grambling after 22-point showing

Grambling Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 5-10 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 5-10 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces the Grambling Tigers after Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 77-71 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers have gone 4-5 at home. Florida A&M allows 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling leads the SWAC giving up only 63.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Tillmon is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

