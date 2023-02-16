Texas State plays Appalachian State on 4-game road slide

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4.5; over/under is 122

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will attempt to end its four-game road slide when the Bobcats visit Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-6 at home. Appalachian State averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-9 in conference games. Texas State has a 6-13 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.2 points. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Tyler Morgan is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

