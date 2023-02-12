Super Bowl Drive Chart The Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs First Quarter Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up 1 10:09 6:57 3:12 Kickoff KC25 6 75 0 75 3 PH18 Touchdown 2 4:46 2:24 2:22 Punt KC34 7 37 5 42 2 PH24 Missed FG Second Quarter 3 14:52 13:18 1:34 Kickoff KC25 3 2 0 2 0 KC27 Punt 4 2:20 1:22 0:58 Kickoff KC25 5 14 -5 9 1 KC34 Punt Third Quarter 5 15:00 9:30 5:30 Kickoff KC25 10 75 0 75 5 PH01 Touchdown Fourth Quarter 6 1:45 12:04 4:41 Kickoff KC25 9 70 5 75 5 PH05 Touchdown 7 10:11 9:22 0:49 Punt PH05 3 5 0 5 1 PH04 Touchdown 8 5:15 0:08 5:07 Kickoff KC25 12 62 4 66 4 PH09 Field Goal ___ Philadelphia Eagles First Quarter Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up 1 15:00 10:09 4:51 Kickoff PH25 11 75 0 75 6 KC01 Touchdown 2 6:57 4:46 2:11 Kickoff PH25 3 6 -10 -4 0 PH21 Punt Second Quarter 3 2:24 14:52 2:32 Miss FG PH32 5 63 5 68 3 KC45 Touchdown 4 13:18 9:39 3:39 Punt PH33 6 15 -4 11 1 PH49 Fumble 5 9:39 2:20 7:19 Kickoff PH25 12 71 4 75 5 KC04 Touchdown 6 1:22 0:00 1:22 Punt PH43 8 40 0 40 2 KC17 Field Goal Third Quarter 7 9:30 1:45 7:45 Kickoff PH25 17 65 -5 60 4 KC15 Field Goal Fourth Quarter 8 12:04 10:11 1:53 Kickoff PH25 3 7 0 7 0 PH32 Punt 9 9:22 5:15 4:07 Kickoff PH25 8 75 0 75 4 KC02 Touchdown 10 0:08 0:00 0:08 Kickoff PH36 1 0 0 0 0 PH36 End of Game Time Of Possession Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Kansas City 5:39 2:32 7:15 8:52 24:13 Philadelphia 9:26 12:28 7:45 6:08 35:47 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.