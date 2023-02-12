Super Bowl Drive Chart

|Kansas City Chiefs
|First Quarter
|Time
|Time
|Time
|Ball
|Drive
|No.
|Yds.
|Yds
|Net
|1st
|Last
|Given
|No
|Recd
|Lost
|Poss
|Obtain
|Began
|Ply
|Gain
|Pen
|Yds
|Dwn
|Scrm
|Up
|1
|10:09
|6:57
|3:12
|Kickoff
|KC25
|6
|75
|0
|75
|3
|PH18
|Touchdown
|2
|4:46
|2:24
|2:22
|Punt
|KC34
|7
|37
|5
|42
|2
|PH24
|Missed
|FG
|Second Quarter
|3
|14:52
|13:18
|1:34
|Kickoff
|KC25
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|KC27
|Punt
|4
|2:20
|1:22
|0:58
|Kickoff
|KC25
|5
|14
|-5
|9
|1
|KC34
|Punt
|Third Quarter
|5
|15:00
|9:30
|5:30
|Kickoff
|KC25
|10
|75
|0
|75
|5
|PH01
|Touchdown
|Fourth Quarter
|6
|1:45
|12:04
|4:41
|Kickoff
|KC25
|9
|70
|5
|75
|5
|PH05
|Touchdown
|7
|10:11
|9:22
|0:49
|Punt
|PH05
|3
|5
|0
|5
|1
|PH04
|Touchdown
|8
|5:15
|0:08
|5:07
|Kickoff
|KC25
|12
|62
|4
|66
|4
|PH09
|Field
|Goal
___
|Philadelphia Eagles
|First Quarter
|Time
|Time
|Time
|Ball
|Drive
|No.
|Yds.
|Yds
|Net
|1st
|Last
|Given
|No
|Recd
|Lost
|Poss
|Obtain
|Began
|Ply
|Gain
|Pen
|Yds
|Dwn
|Scrm
|Up
|1
|15:00
|10:09
|4:51
|Kickoff
|PH25
|11
|75
|0
|75
|6
|KC01
|Touchdown
|2
|6:57
|4:46
|2:11
|Kickoff
|PH25
|3
|6
|-10
|-4
|0
|PH21
|Punt
|Second Quarter
|3
|2:24
|14:52
|2:32
|Miss
|FG
|PH32
|5
|63
|5
|68
|3
|KC45
|Touchdown
|4
|13:18
|9:39
|3:39
|Punt
|PH33
|6
|15
|-4
|11
|1
|PH49
|Fumble
|5
|9:39
|2:20
|7:19
|Kickoff
|PH25
|12
|71
|4
|75
|5
|KC04
|Touchdown
|6
|1:22
|0:00
|1:22
|Punt
|PH43
|8
|40
|0
|40
|2
|KC17
|Field
|Goal
|Third Quarter
|7
|9:30
|1:45
|7:45
|Kickoff
|PH25
|17
|65
|-5
|60
|4
|KC15
|Field
|Goal
|Fourth Quarter
|8
|12:04
|10:11
|1:53
|Kickoff
|PH25
|3
|7
|0
|7
|0
|PH32
|Punt
|9
|9:22
|5:15
|4:07
|Kickoff
|PH25
|8
|75
|0
|75
|4
|KC02
|Touchdown
|10
|0:08
|0:00
|0:08
|Kickoff
|PH36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PH36
|End
|of
|Game
|Time Of Possession
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
|Kansas City
|5:39
|2:32
|7:15
|8:52
|24:13
|Philadelphia
|9:26
|12:28
|7:45
|6:08
|35:47
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.