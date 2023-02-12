Live Radio
Super Bowl Drive Chart

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 11:15 PM

Kansas City Chiefs
First Quarter
Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given
No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up
1 10:09 6:57 3:12 Kickoff KC25 6 75 0 75 3 PH18 Touchdown
2 4:46 2:24 2:22 Punt KC34 7 37 5 42 2 PH24 Missed FG
Second Quarter
3 14:52 13:18 1:34 Kickoff KC25 3 2 0 2 0 KC27 Punt
4 2:20 1:22 0:58 Kickoff KC25 5 14 -5 9 1 KC34 Punt
Third Quarter
5 15:00 9:30 5:30 Kickoff KC25 10 75 0 75 5 PH01 Touchdown
Fourth Quarter
6 1:45 12:04 4:41 Kickoff KC25 9 70 5 75 5 PH05 Touchdown
7 10:11 9:22 0:49 Punt PH05 3 5 0 5 1 PH04 Touchdown
8 5:15 0:08 5:07 Kickoff KC25 12 62 4 66 4 PH09 Field Goal

___

Philadelphia Eagles
First Quarter
Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given
No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up
1 15:00 10:09 4:51 Kickoff PH25 11 75 0 75 6 KC01 Touchdown
2 6:57 4:46 2:11 Kickoff PH25 3 6 -10 -4 0 PH21 Punt
Second Quarter
3 2:24 14:52 2:32 Miss FG PH32 5 63 5 68 3 KC45 Touchdown
4 13:18 9:39 3:39 Punt PH33 6 15 -4 11 1 PH49 Fumble
5 9:39 2:20 7:19 Kickoff PH25 12 71 4 75 5 KC04 Touchdown
6 1:22 0:00 1:22 Punt PH43 8 40 0 40 2 KC17 Field Goal
Third Quarter
7 9:30 1:45 7:45 Kickoff PH25 17 65 -5 60 4 KC15 Field Goal
Fourth Quarter
8 12:04 10:11 1:53 Kickoff PH25 3 7 0 7 0 PH32 Punt
9 9:22 5:15 4:07 Kickoff PH25 8 75 0 75 4 KC02 Touchdown
10 0:08 0:00 0:08 Kickoff PH36 1 0 0 0 0 PH36 End of Game
Time Of Possession
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
Kansas City 5:39 2:32 7:15 8:52 24:13
Philadelphia 9:26 12:28 7:45 6:08 35:47

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

