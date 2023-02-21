All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|39
|28
|9
|2
|0
|58
|154
|98
|Huntsville
|40
|25
|13
|1
|1
|52
|146
|119
|Birmingham
|41
|24
|14
|1
|2
|51
|160
|132
|Knoxville
|41
|24
|14
|1
|2
|51
|155
|136
|Roanoke
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|49
|123
|98
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Pensacola
|39
|21
|17
|1
|0
|43
|136
|131
|Fayetteville
|40
|16
|19
|5
|0
|37
|113
|130
|Quad City
|37
|15
|20
|1
|1
|32
|93
|111
|Macon
|36
|6
|28
|2
|0
|14
|92
|162
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Pensacola 4
Huntsville 5, Knoxville 1
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
