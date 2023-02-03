All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|134
|86
|Huntsville
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|128
|107
|Roanoke
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|43
|108
|85
|Birmingham
|34
|21
|12
|1
|0
|43
|132
|105
|Knoxville
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|129
|115
|Evansville
|36
|20
|14
|2
|0
|42
|122
|119
|Pensacola
|34
|19
|15
|0
|0
|38
|121
|111
|Fayetteville
|36
|15
|17
|4
|0
|34
|104
|115
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|79
|134
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3
Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 4, Macon 3
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
