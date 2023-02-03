All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86 Huntsville 35 22 11 1 1 46 128 107 Roanoke 33 20 11 2 0 43 108 85 Birmingham 34 21 12 1 0 43 132 105 Knoxville 35 20 12 1 2 43 129 115 Evansville 36 20 14 2 0 42 122 119 Pensacola 34 19 15 0 0 38 121 111 Fayetteville 36 15 17 4 0 34 104 115 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 30 5 23 2 0 12 79 134 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Macon 3

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

