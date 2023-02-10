Seton Hall puts road win streak on the line against Villanova

Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pirates face Villanova.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Villanova has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.

The Pirates are 8-6 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Pirates. Tray Jackson is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

