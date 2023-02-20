Sellers and Ball State host Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jaylin Sellers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-68 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals are 11-1 on their home court. Ball State is third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Golden Flashes have gone 12-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 19-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Sellers is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Sincere Carry is averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

