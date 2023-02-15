Rush leads Youngstown State against Milwaukee after 20-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (20-7, 12-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Milwaukee Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (20-7, 12-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Rush scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 81-78 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins are 11-2 in home games. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 2.9.

The Panthers are 12-4 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 12.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Rush is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

BJ Freeman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

