Rice hosts UTSA after Olivari’s 28-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (7-19, 1-14 C-USA) at Rice Owls (16-9, 7-7 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-19, 1-14 C-USA) at Rice Owls (16-9, 7-7 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Quincy Olivari scored 28 points in Rice’s 85-78 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 10-4 in home games. Rice ranks second in C-USA with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivari averaging 5.3.

The Roadrunners are 1-14 against C-USA opponents. UTSA gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 11.3 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Japhet Medor is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.