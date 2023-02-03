Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson’s 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Ducks are 7-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 11 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Richardson is averaging 14 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

