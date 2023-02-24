Old Dominion hosts Marshall after Kinsey’s 31-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 92-83 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs have gone 11-4 at home. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Mekhi Long leads the Monarchs with 8.6 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 13-4 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Kinsey is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

