Olbrich leads UC Riverside against Hawaii after 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (19-10, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (19-10, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Lachlan Olbrich scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 96-76 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-4 on their home court. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 11.0 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.2.

The Highlanders are 12-5 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 12.5 points for the Rainbow Warriors. McClanahan is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Flynn Cameron averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.