Nunge leads No. 13 Xavier against Butler after 21-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Xavier visits the Butler Bulldogs after Jack Nunge scored 21 points in Xavier’s 96-71 victory over the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 in home games. Butler allows 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Musketeers are 11-2 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks ninth in the Big East giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Musketeers meet Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.2 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Souley Boum is averaging 16.3 points and five assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

