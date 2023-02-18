Northern Arizona visits Idaho after Moffitt’s 35-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-21, 3-12 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-21, 3-12 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Divant’e Moffitt scored 35 points in Idaho’s 84-82 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 6-8 on their home court.

The Lumberjacks are 3-12 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.1 points. Moffitt is averaging 20.1 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Jalen Cole averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Xavier Fuller is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

