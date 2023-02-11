No. 16 Gonzaga plays BYU following Bolton’s 23-point game

BYU Cougars (16-11, 6-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-5, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

BYU Cougars (16-11, 6-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-5, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -12; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Gonzaga takes on the BYU Cougars after Rasir Bolton scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 99-81 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Gonzaga averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Nolan Hickman with 3.4.

The Cougars are 6-6 against conference opponents. BYU averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is shooting 60.6% and averaging 21.2 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.7 points. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.