No. 14 Kansas State beats No. 9 Baylor with big second half

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and No. 14 Kansas State followed a long first-half slump with a big second-half run to beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Cam Carter added 10 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12), who trailed 34-31 at the break before their 18-4 charge gave them control. They coasted from there to a school record-tying seventh win over a ranked team this season.

Keyonte George hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Baylor (20-8, 9-6), which had won seven of its last eight against the Wildcats and three straight in Manhattan. LJ Cryer added four 3s and finished with 16 points.

The game was a rematch for Bears coach Scott Drew and Kansas State counterpart Jerome Tang, who spent 19 years on Drew’s bench. And it was every bit as wild as the Wildcats’ 97-95 overtime win in early January.

NO. 8 TEXAS 72, NO. 23 IOWA STATE 54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice and Tyrese Hunter each scored 15 points and Texas raced away from Iowa State with a big first half to keep the Longhorns at the top of the Big 12.

Texas (22-6, 11-4) is tied with No. 3 Kansas for first place with three games left in the regular season. The Longhorns haven’t won even a share of the league crown since 2008.

Osun Ossunniyi scored 12 points to lead the Cyclones (17-10, 8-7), who beat Texas in their first matchup.

NO. 10 MARQUETTE 73, NO. 19 CREIGHTON 71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyler Kolek’s short jump shot gave Marquette the lead with 29 seconds left, and the Golden Eagles took a huge step toward the Big East regular-season title with a win over Creighton.

The Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3) saw a 10-point lead with eight minutes left evaporate before Kolek came up big during a wild finish before a sellout crowd at CHI Health Center.

Kam Jones led Marquette with 19 points and Kolek and Oso Ighodaro added 18 apiece.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points to lead the Bluejays (18-10, 12-5). Ryan Nembhard added 16.

NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 68, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games.

Julius Marble added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (21-7, 13-2 Southeastern Conference), who haven’t lost since Jan. 21.

It’s the fourth loss in five games for the Volunteers (20-8, 9-6), with their only win in this stretch coming in a 68-59 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday.

Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler had 14 points each for Tennessee.

NO. 13 MIAMI 76, VIRGINIA TECH 70

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Miami won its seventh straight.

Nigel Pack added 16 points for the Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who placed five players in double figures. Isaiah Wong finished with 13 points and Jordan Miller had 11 for Miami, which shot just 42.2% (27 of 64) after leading the ACC at 48.7 percent coming into the game. The Hurricanes helped themselves with 14 offensive rebounds.

Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) with 17 points. Hunter Cattoor finished with 15 points for the Hokies, who shot 46.7% (28 of 60).

VILLANOVA 64, NO. 16 XAVIER 63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Moore scored 25 points to give Villanova its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune.

Cam Whitmore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East) who dealt a big blow to the Musketeers’ Big East title hopes.

Souley Boum led Xavier (20-8, 12-5) with 17 points. Jerome Hunter added 14 and Jack Nunge scored 12.

MICHIGAN STATE 80, NO. 17 INDIANA 65

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker shook off a slow start to score 23 points and lifted Michigan State in its first home game since last week’s shootings on campus that killed three students and hospitalized five students.

The Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7) relied heavily on Trayce Jackson-Davis, as usual, and he had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard had three turnovers early in the game, then didn’t have another turnover and finished with 22 points and five assists. Joey Hauser and Malik Hall each scored 10 points for the Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten), who have won three of their last four games.

Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 16 and Trey Galloway had 11 points for the Hoosiers.

No. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 77, COLORADO STATE 58

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and Matt Bradley scored 10 of his 13 in the first four minutes of the second half for San Diego State, which overwhelmed Colorado State for its fifth straight win.

Bradley, SDSU’s leading scorer, appeared to hurt a finger on his left hand and was subbed out during a timeout with 7:47 left and the Aztecs leading 69-48. He returned with 4:55 to go but didn’t play the final two minutes.

Micah Parrish added 12 and Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell had 11 each for SDSU (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West), which solidified its lead in the conference race. The Aztecs have won nine of their last 10 games dating to an 82-76 overtime win at Colorado State on Jan. 18.

John Tonje scored 18 and Isaiah Rivera 15 for the Rams (12-16, 4-11), who have lost seven of nine.

