Mercer visits Mack and Wofford

Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the Mercer Bears after B.J. Mack scored 28 points in Wofford’s 97-89 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers have gone 10-4 at home. Wofford has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 5-9 in SoCon play. Mercer ranks seventh in the SoCon scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 14.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

McCreary is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Michael Zanoni is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.