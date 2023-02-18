Louisiana Tech hosts Charlotte following Khalifa’s 24-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (15-11, 6-9 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (15-11, 6-9 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -1.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Aly Khalifa scored 24 points in Charlotte’s 68-64 overtime win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in C-USA in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Isaiah Crawford leads the Bulldogs with 5.2 boards.

The 49ers are 6-9 in C-USA play. Charlotte has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Brice Williams is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12 points. Khalifa is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

